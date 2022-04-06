What's Going On With BigBear.ai Stock Today?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) shares are trading higher on above-average volume Wednesday.

BigBear's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 300,000, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Wednesday's trading volume has already exceeded 12.5 million at publication time.

The stock was halted for volatility shortly after the market opened Wednesday. BigBear.ai appears to be seeing increased retail investor interest. It was the top trending stock on Stocktwits at last check.

Former SPACs have been popular among the retail-trading crowd in recent weeks. BigBear.ai made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange in December, following a SPAC merger with GigCapital4 Inc.

BigBear.ai is engaged in decision dominance serving the national defense and intelligence communities.

BBAI Price Action: BigBear.ai shares have traded between $4.45 and $11.27 since going public in December. It's making new highs Wednesday.

The stock was up 11.9% at $11.56 at time of publication.

Photo: Pexels from Pixabay.