Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Unico American UNAM shares rose 4.69% to $2.9 during Tuesday's regular session. Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 376 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 2.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

Hartford Finl Servs Gr HIG stock increased by 2.06% to $72.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 574.8K, which is 26.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 billion.

Kinsale Capital Gr KNSL stock rose 1.95% to $236.88. The current volume of 32.4K shares is 29.3% of Kinsale Capital Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion.

Arthur J. Gallagher AJG stock rose 1.88% to $177.2. Arthur J. Gallagher's stock is trading at a volume of 305.8K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 30.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.0 billion.

Globe Life GL shares moved upwards by 1.84% to $100.84. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 184.7K, which is 30.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion.

Willis Towers Watson WTW stock increased by 1.77% to $242.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 332.7K, which is 30.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 billion.

Losers

Metromile MILE stock declined by 5.56% to $1.36 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 451.8K, which is 25.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $174.5 million.

SelectQuote SLQT shares declined by 5.48% to $2.59. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 817.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 26.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $425.6 million.

MBIA MBI stock fell 5.48% to $14.84. Trading volume for MBIA's stock is 117.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 25.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $817.3 million.

Marpai MRAI shares decreased by 5.3% to $1.61. Trading volume for Marpai's stock is 42.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 12.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Maiden Hldgs MHLD stock decreased by 4.98% to $2.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 65.9K, which is 59.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $200.2 million.

eHealth EHTH shares decreased by 4.87% to $11.92. Trading volume for eHealth's stock is 181.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 28.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $319.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.