All The Stocks That Moved From Monday's CNBC's 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s ‘Fast Money: Halftime Report’ delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Twitter Inc TWTR Elon Musk’s 9% stake in Twitter was mentioned several times throughout the show, beginning at 12:39 p.m EDT, shares have since moved 1.34% higher.

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM was named the call of the day by an analyst at Goldman Sach at 12:51 p.m EDT, after which shares moved 0.07% higher.

CVS Health Corp CVS was mentioned as a sell in final trades at 12:59 p.m EDT, shares moved 0.10% lower, before reversing to move 0.23% higher.

AbbVie Inc ABBV was mentioned in final trades, shares moved 0.02% lower after the call-out.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL was mentioned in final trades at 12:59 p.m EDT, shares then moved 0.10% higher.