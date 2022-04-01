What's Going On With Caterpillar Shares?

Caterpillar Inc. CAT shares are trading lower by 1.64% at $219.17 Friday afternoon on average volume. It was a quiet week for the industrial giant. JP Morgan analyst Tami Zakaria maintained Caterpillar on Monday with an Overweight and raised the price target from $241 to $257.

Notably, Caterpillar is up 19.9% over the past month. Shares of several companies in the broader industrial space saw strength in March as stocks continue to experience volatility from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has weighed on global economic sentiment and lifted oil prices.

Caterpillar is an iconic manufacturer of heavy equipment, power solutions and locomotives. It is currently the world's largest manufacturer of heavy equipment with over 13% market share in 2021.

Caterpillar has a 52-week high of $246.69 and a 52-week low of $179.67.