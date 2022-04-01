JPMorgan Stock Traded Flat In March: What's Next

JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM shares ended the month relatively flat, despite trading as low as $128 and as high as $144 in March.

Here's a look at what happened and what's ahead for the bank stock.

On March 15, JPMorgan announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire Global Shares, a cloud-based provider of share plan management software.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1 per share. The dividend is payable on April 30, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 6.

On Thursday, JPMorgan announced that it scheduled its conference call for April 13. The company is set to announce first-quarter financial results before the market opens on the aforementioned date.

JPM 52-Week Range: $127.27 - $172.96

At time of publication, the stock was down 0.93% at $135.05, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

