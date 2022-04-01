Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 6.47% to $1.38 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 44.4K, which is 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.1 million.

Losers

Fidelity National Finl FNF stock fell 5.17% to $46.31 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Fidelity National Finl's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 61.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 billion.

