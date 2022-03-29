12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

shares rose 13.14% to $5.25. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million. NexImmune NEXI stock rose 12.65% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million.

Losers

stock decreased by 18.86% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $102.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today. Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH stock decreased by 17.44% to $4.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $819.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

