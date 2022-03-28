12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

NexImmune NEXI stock moved upwards by 8.3% to $3.51 during Monday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 109.1K shares come close, making up 76.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.1 million.

Avalon Globocare AVCO stock increased by 6.29% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.1 million.

Durect DRRX stock increased by 4.09% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.1 million.

BioNTech BNTX stock moved upwards by 3.25% to $166.35. The company's market cap stands at $40.3 billion.

Zosano Pharma ZSAN shares increased by 3.16% to $0.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 902.5K, accounting for 7.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million.

Graybug Vision GRAY stock rose 3.1% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.

Losers

NeoGenomics NEO shares fell 21.9% to $13.9 during Monday's after-market session. At the close, NeoGenomics's trading volume reached 74.1K shares. This is 7.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Progenity PROG shares decreased by 20.5% to $1.28. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 3.1 million shares, which is 30.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.

Mereo BioPharma Group MREO shares declined by 9.16% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.9 million.

Cormedix CRMD shares fell 6.61% to $5.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.5 million.

Baudax Bio BXRX stock decreased by 6.53% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.

Aditxt ADTX shares declined by 6.52% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.

