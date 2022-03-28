What's Going On With Newegg Commerce Stock Today?

Newegg Commerce Inc NEGG is trading higher on above-average volume Monday amid an increase in retail investor interest.

Newegg's average session volume over a 100-day period is about 443,000, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Monday's trading volume has already exceeded 32 million at publication time.

Newegg and retail darling AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC were the top two trending tickers on Stocktwits at last check.

Newegg is one of the top tech-focused e-commerce retailers in North America. Millions of customers use the company's platform to shop for PC components, consumer electronics and smart home and gaming products.

NEGG 52-Week Range: $4.14 - $79.07

The stock was up 51.2% at $7.80 at time of publication.

