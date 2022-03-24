12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Tilray Brands TLRY shares rose 12.9% to $7.87 during Thursday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 16.5 million, accounting for 76.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.

Losers

MEI Pharma MEIP stock fell 43.6% to $1.02 during Thursday's after-market session. MEI Pharma's trading volume hit 2.2 million shares by close, accounting for 235.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.6 million.

Rezolute RZLT stock declined by 6.01% to $3.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.