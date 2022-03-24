12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Fast Radius FSRD stock moved upwards by 18.4% to $2.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $164.3 million.

Losers

LiqTech International LIQT shares declined by 14.5% to $4.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $85.4 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

stock declined by 5.0% to $68.85. The company's market cap stands at $764.2 million. Core & Main CNM shares fell 3.62% to $22.64. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.

