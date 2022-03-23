12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $23.84 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $23.84 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $312.8 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago. Gelesis Holdings GLS shares increased by 8.94% to $6.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 125.1K, accounting for 27.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $483.8 million.

shares increased by 8.94% to $6.7. Trading volume for this security closed at 125.1K, accounting for 27.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $483.8 million. Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE stock rose 8.53% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.9 million.

stock rose 8.53% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.9 million. Cingulate CING stock increased by 7.56% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million.

stock increased by 7.56% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.5 million. Adagio Therapeutics ADGI shares rose 6.22% to $4.44. The company's market cap stands at $493.9 million.

shares rose 6.22% to $4.44. The company's market cap stands at $493.9 million. Immix Biopharma IMMX stock increased by 6.08% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.

Losers

Rezolute RZLT stock decreased by 8.9% to $3.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.8 million, accounting for 11575.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.

stock decreased by 8.9% to $3.6 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 3.8 million, accounting for 11575.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals APLS shares declined by 7.1% to $49.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 90.4K, accounting for 9.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion.

shares declined by 7.1% to $49.1. Trading volume for this security closed at 90.4K, accounting for 9.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 billion. Galera Therapeutics GRTX shares decreased by 6.88% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.3 million.

shares decreased by 6.88% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.3 million. Aditxt ADTX shares declined by 6.67% to $0.47. Aditxt's trading volume hit 100.0K shares by close, accounting for 7.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

shares declined by 6.67% to $0.47. Aditxt's trading volume hit 100.0K shares by close, accounting for 7.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million. Stoke Therapeutics STOK shares decreased by 4.97% to $22.78. Stoke Therapeutics's trading volume hit 131.4K shares by close, accounting for 40.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $851.0 million.

shares decreased by 4.97% to $22.78. Stoke Therapeutics's trading volume hit 131.4K shares by close, accounting for 40.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $851.0 million. Cara Therapeutics CARA stock decreased by 4.88% to $11.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $616.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.