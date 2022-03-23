Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Waterdrop WDH stock increased by 20.8% to $1.66 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 523.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $653.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Huize Holding HUIZ stock moved upwards by 5.46% to $1.35. Trading volume for Huize Holding's stock is 248.8K as of 12:40 EST. This is 95.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Lemonade LMND shares rose 4.57% to $28.81. The current volume of 901.9K shares is 39.2% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Root ROOT shares increased by 4.43% to $2.23. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 43.3% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $569.0 million.

Oscar Health OSCR shares increased by 4.33% to $10.1. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 487.5K, which is 24.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings TIRX stock rose 4.0% to $1.3. The current volume of 257.9K shares is 79.3% of Tian Ruixiang Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.

Losers

Maiden Holdings MHLD stock declined by 7.19% to $2.33 during Wednesday's regular session. Maiden Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 71.0K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 73.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.3 million.

Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO stock decreased by 4.01% to $40.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 96.4K, which is 37.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

Conifer Holdings CNFR stock fell 3.98% to $2.35. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 154 shares, making up 1.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

Reliance Global Group RELI stock declined by 3.89% to $5.45. As of 12:40 EST, Reliance Global Group's stock is trading at a volume of 824.4K, which is 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.4 million.

MBIA MBI stock decreased by 3.87% to $14.66. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 151.5K shares, making up 31.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $792.3 million.

Marpai MRAI stock fell 3.03% to $2.08. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 35.7K shares, making up 8.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 million.

