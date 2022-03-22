Why Moderna Shares Are Trading Higher Today

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Moderna Inc MRNA shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced two new vaccine candidate developments.

Moderna will launch a respiratory combination vaccine program to target three of the most significant viruses causing respiratory disease in older adults. The new combination respiratory vaccine candidate, mRNA-1230, would act as an annual booster targeting SARS-CoV-2 virus, influenza virus and respiratory syncytial virus.

Moderna also introduced a program to develop vaccine candidate mRNA-1287 against endemic human coronaviruses. Four human coronaviruses are endemic globally, accounting for approximately 10% to 30% of upper respiratory tract infections in adults.

MRNA 52-Week Range: $117.34 - $497.49

Moderna Shares were up 5.78% at $185.49 at time of publication.

Photo: mufidpwt from Pixabay.