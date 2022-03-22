Why Society Pass Shares Are Surging

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported financial results showing significant improvement year-over-year.

Society Pass said full-year 2021 revenue grew 891% year-over-year to $519,885. The increase was primarily driven by revenues generated from the company's LeFlair lifestyle platform.

The company expects to launch its loyalty points platform in the second quarter. Society Pass said it expects the launch to substantially increase its online users and merchants.

Society Pass is focused on building an ecosystem of platforms and technology-enabled companies that synergistically work together in transforming how consumers and merchants interact with one another.

SOPA 52-Week Range: $2.03 - $77.34

The stock was up 32.2% at $3.54 at time of publication.