12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Scopus BioPharma SCPS shares rose 72.1% to $1.1 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Scopus BioPharma's stock is 3.4 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 1745.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
- Yumanity Therapeutics YMTX stock rose 47.32% to $1.65. Yumanity Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 5342.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
- GBS GBS shares increased by 37.25% to $1.14. Trading volume for GBS's stock is 5.8 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 253.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares moved upwards by 34.79% to $0.44. Corbus Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 303.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.7 million.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI stock moved upwards by 33.08% to $1.2. As of 13:31 EST, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 7.0 million, which is 129.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $210.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- NexGel NXGL shares rose 19.25% to $2.04. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 186.8K shares, making up 45.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON shares declined by 68.7% to $2.33 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 7.7 million shares is 3570.6% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals ALNA shares fell 44.05% to $0.27. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.0 million shares, making up 771.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.1 million.
- Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB shares decreased by 23.04% to $3.81. Connect Biopharma Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 158.2K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 61.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $219.0 million.
- Vigil Neuroscience VIGL stock decreased by 21.36% to $8.1. The current volume of 143.8K shares is 83.7% of Vigil Neuroscience's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.9 million.
- Immunogen IMGN stock declined by 20.73% to $4.17. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 14.2 million, which is 475.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $919.6 million.
- Sutro Biopharma STRO stock fell 16.19% to $8.13. Trading volume for Sutro Biopharma's stock is 314.0K as of 13:31 EST. This is 53.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $377.0 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
