12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares increased by 20.3% to $0.4 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million.
- OpGen OPGN stock rose 16.19% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million.
- Revance Therapeutics RVNC stock moved upwards by 13.11% to $19.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Progenity PROG shares moved upwards by 13.1% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $268.5 million.
- Creative Medical Tech CELZ shares rose 11.53% to $1.74. The company's market cap stands at $11.0 million.
- PolarityTE PTE shares rose 11.36% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
Losers
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals VLON stock decreased by 69.2% to $2.29 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.6 million.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals ALNA stock fell 45.23% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
- Connect Biopharma Hldgs CNTB shares fell 20.21% to $3.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $227.0 million.
- Immunogen IMGN stock declined by 18.26% to $4.3. The company's market cap stands at $948.2 million.
- 4d pharma LBPS shares declined by 13.1% to $4.05. The company's market cap stands at $91.2 million.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals MRNS shares fell 11.9% to $8.81. The company's market cap stands at $323.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
