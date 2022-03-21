12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- UTime UTME shares rose 42.3% to $2.79 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.0 million.
- O2Micro Intl OIIM shares moved upwards by 30.95% to $4.23. The company's market cap stands at $120.5 million.
- Anaplan PLAN shares increased by 27.69% to $64.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 billion.
- Ipsidy AUID shares increased by 11.55% to $3.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) CTK stock increased by 9.55% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Inpixon INPX shares moved upwards by 8.94% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.4 million.
Losers
- Color Star Technology CSCW stock fell 8.1% to $0.24 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.
- TROOPS TROO stock fell 7.49% to $4.08. The company's market cap stands at $414.5 million.
- Cheetah Mobile CMCM shares declined by 6.02% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $132.3 million.
- Argo Blockchain ARBK shares fell 5.54% to $8.88. The company's market cap stands at $415.6 million.
- Chindata Group Holdings CD stock declined by 4.9% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
- Tuya TUYA stock fell 4.48% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
