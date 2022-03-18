12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

BT Brands BTBD shares increased by 29.7% to $2.01 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Elys Game Technology ELYS shares increased by 9.56% to $2.75. Trading volume for this security closed at 68.0K, accounting for 29.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.0 million.

Volcon VLCN stock rose 6.34% to $2.85. Volcon's trading volume hit 120.6K shares by close, accounting for 29.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $68.4 million.

Molecular Data MKD stock rose 6.06% to $0.24. At the close, Molecular Data's trading volume reached 2.5 million shares. This is 23.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million.

Worksport WKSP stock moved upwards by 5.99% to $2.3. At the close, Worksport's trading volume reached 51.8K shares. This is 30.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.8 million.

Foresight Autonomous FRSX shares rose 4.31% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million.

Losers

E-Home Household Service EJH stock declined by 5.2% to $0.73 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, E-Home Household Service's trading volume reached 285.4K shares. This is 10.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.

JOANN JOAN shares decreased by 4.68% to $11.61. The company's market cap stands at $478.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Yunji YJ stock fell 4.62% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $264.5 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

17 Education & Technology YQ stock declined by 3.97% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.4 million.

BARK BARK stock fell 3.93% to $3.67. This security traded at a volume of 330.6K shares come close, making up 10.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $637.0 million.

Trxade Health MEDS stock fell 3.73% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.

