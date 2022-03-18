12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

VEON VEON shares increased by 9.6% to $0.71 during Friday's after-market session. At the close, VEON's trading volume reached 9.0 million shares. This is 34.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.

Losers

Scienjoy Holding SJ shares declined by 11.0% to $4.28 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.7 million.

TrueCar TRUE shares declined by 4.49% to $3.62. This security traded at a volume of 51.6K shares come close, making up 6.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.5 million.

