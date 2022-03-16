12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

[TODAY IS YOUR LUCKY DAY] Get 50% OFF and get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- TD Hldgs GLG shares moved upwards by 93.9% to $0.46 during Wednesday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 10.2 million, accounting for 928.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.5 million.
- Limbach Holdings LMB shares increased by 8.45% to $7.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Armstrong Flooring AFI stock rose 6.58% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.8 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ shares moved upwards by 5.88% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
- Momentus MNTS stock moved upwards by 5.18% to $2.23. The company's market cap stands at $181.1 million.
- SkyWest SKYW stock rose 5.0% to $29.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- Aqua Metals AQMS shares declined by 7.6% to $1.1 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.
- Guardforce AI Co GFAI stock fell 5.89% to $0.96. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 11.8% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.9 million.
- FTC Solar FTCI stock declined by 4.95% to $5.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $506.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Xos XOS stock decreased by 4.91% to $2.52. The company's market cap stands at $410.5 million.
- Huttig Building Products HBP shares declined by 4.77% to $8.6. The company's market cap stands at $235.0 million.
- Energous WATT shares decreased by 4.47% to $1.07. The company's market cap stands at $82.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
