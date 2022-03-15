12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- HyreCar HYRE shares increased by 10.2% to $2.43 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- TD Hldgs GLG shares moved upwards by 7.49% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $29.7 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ stock increased by 6.95% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- Markforged Holding MKFG shares increased by 4.85% to $3.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $602.1 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Momentus MNTS shares moved upwards by 4.34% to $2.09. The company's market cap stands at $169.4 million.
- Applied UV AUVI stock rose 3.87% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $21.2 million.
Losers
- Polar Power POLA stock fell 7.7% to $3.43 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $43.9 million.
- Bird Global BRDS shares decreased by 5.72% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $905.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Performant Financial PFMT shares declined by 5.01% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $131.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- CEA Industries CEAD stock fell 3.94% to $2.2. This security traded at a volume of 138.0K shares come close, making up 10.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Fast Radius FSRD stock decreased by 3.93% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $107.3 million.
- Orion Group Hldgs ORN shares fell 3.08% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $68.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
