Here's Why BioNTech Shares Are Rising On Monday

BioNTech SE - ADR BNTX shares are trading higher by 14.8% at $155.65. Strength is possibly due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in China, which could lift vaccine sector sentiment.

A spike in COVID-19 cases has also caused some business operations to cease throughout China, and has in turn sent shares of several Chinese stocks lower for the session.

BioNTech is a Germany-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer therapeutics, including individualized immunotherapy, as well as vaccines for infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

BioNTech has a 52-week high of $464.00 and a 52-week low of $92.93.