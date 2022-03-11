12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- Kidpik PIK shares increased by 7.2% to $1.78 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Esports Entertainment GMBL stock moved upwards by 5.19% to $0.75. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares moved upwards by 4.27% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $59.5 million.
- Molecular Data MKD shares increased by 3.82% to $0.16. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 115.5K shares, which is 1.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.2 million.
- ATA Creativity Global AACG stock increased by 3.2% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
- LightInTheBox Holding LITB stock increased by 3.12% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $110.9 million.
Losers
- Waitr Hldgs WTRH shares declined by 14.4% to $0.39 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.1 million shares, which is 36.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.2 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Digital Brands Group DBGI shares declined by 8.05% to $1.6. Trading volume for this security closed at 70.0K, accounting for 14.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- Zovio ZVO stock decreased by 5.72% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million.
- Vision Marine VMAR shares decreased by 4.41% to $6.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.4 million.
- Hour Loop HOUR stock decreased by 3.58% to $2.43. The company's market cap stands at $85.1 million.
- Duluth Holdings DLTH stock decreased by 3.55% to $12.5. The company's market cap stands at $413.2 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.