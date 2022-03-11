Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.
Gainers
- Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock increased by 2.88% to $4.1 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Hallmark Financial Servs's stock is 61.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 112.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.6 million.
- HCI Group HCI shares moved upwards by 2.72% to $65.75. As of 12:40 EST, HCI Group's stock is trading at a volume of 33.5K, which is 25.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $667.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Intl General Insurance IGIC shares rose 2.65% to $7.34. As of 12:40 EST, Intl General Insurance's stock is trading at a volume of 412, which is 1.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.4 million.
- Crawford CRD shares rose 2.08% to $7.36. Trading volume for Crawford's stock is 4.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 11.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- FG Financial Gr FGF shares rose 2.05% to $2.98. The current volume of 7.4K shares is 16.2% of FG Financial Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
- WR Berkley WRB shares moved upwards by 1.97% to $94.64. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 334.8K shares, making up 41.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.7 billion.
Losers
- Waterdrop WDH shares decreased by 11.03% to $1.21 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Waterdrop's stock is 211.0K as of 12:40 EST. This is 91.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.4 million.
- SelectQuote SLQT stock decreased by 8.37% to $2.3. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 548.1K shares, making up 19.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $379.6 million.
- Reliance Global Group RELI stock decreased by 6.88% to $5.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 104.6K, which is 1.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.2 million.
- Vericity VERY stock decreased by 6.63% to $5.25. Vericity's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 71.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.9 million.
- Oscar Health OSCR stock fell 6.19% to $8.04. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 769.2K, which is 35.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Metromile MILE shares declined by 5.6% to $0.96. The current volume of 383.1K shares is 17.4% of Metromile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.3 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
