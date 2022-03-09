Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

BRP Group BRP shares increased by 10.55% to $25.7 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 244.8K, which is 65.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

shares increased by 10.55% to $25.7 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 244.8K, which is 65.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. Hippo Holdings HIPO shares increased by 9.82% to $1.91. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 78.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.

shares increased by 9.82% to $1.91. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 78.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. Goosehead Insurance GSHD shares increased by 9.25% to $72.01. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 101.9K shares, making up 54.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

shares increased by 9.25% to $72.01. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 101.9K shares, making up 54.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. Reliance Global Group RELI stock increased by 9.15% to $5.84. The current volume of 79.9K shares is 1.2% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million.

stock increased by 9.15% to $5.84. The current volume of 79.9K shares is 1.2% of Reliance Global Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.7 million. SelectQuote SLQT shares rose 8.9% to $2.69. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 44.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $442.0 million.

shares rose 8.9% to $2.69. Trading volume for SelectQuote's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 44.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $442.0 million. Marpai MRAI shares moved upwards by 8.83% to $1.97. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 58.4K shares, making up 8.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.

Get the inside access traders are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click here to start a FREE 14-day trial. (No Credit Card Required)

Losers

Unico American UNAM shares decreased by 6.72% to $2.78 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 570, which is 3.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.

shares decreased by 6.72% to $2.78 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, Unico American's stock is trading at a volume of 570, which is 3.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million. American Financial Group, Inc. 5.875% Subordinated Debentures due 2059 AFGB shares declined by 2.89% to $25.98. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5K shares, making up 12.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

shares declined by 2.89% to $25.98. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5K shares, making up 12.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Brighthouse Finl BHFAM stock decreased by 2.24% to $20.11. As of 12:40 EST, Brighthouse Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 42.0K, which is 68.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

stock decreased by 2.24% to $20.11. As of 12:40 EST, Brighthouse Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 42.0K, which is 68.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. United Fire Gr UFCS shares fell 2.03% to $27.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 18.0K, which is 19.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $679.5 million.

shares fell 2.03% to $27.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 18.0K, which is 19.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $679.5 million. Brighthouse Finl BHFAP shares fell 1.37% to $25.56. As of 12:40 EST, Brighthouse Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 12.3K, which is 38.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

shares fell 1.37% to $25.56. As of 12:40 EST, Brighthouse Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 12.3K, which is 38.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. Brighthouse Finl BHFAO stock decreased by 1.13% to $25.57. Brighthouse Finl's stock is trading at a volume of 20.5K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 66.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.