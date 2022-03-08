12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Gainers
- MongoDB MDB shares rose 11.0% to $312.8 during Tuesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 247.0K shares come close, making up 21.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Inpixon INPX shares moved upwards by 7.89% to $0.41. Trading volume for this security closed at 267.8K, accounting for 21.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.0 million.
- Synchronoss Technologies SNCR stock rose 5.51% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $135.1 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Evolving Systems EVOL shares moved upwards by 5.4% to $1.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
- Riskified RSKD shares moved upwards by 4.98% to $6.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Guidewire Software GWRE stock rose 4.91% to $91.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- Yext YEXT stock fell 16.6% to $4.94 during Tuesday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 66.3K shares, which is 4.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $640.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- SemiLEDs LEDS stock decreased by 9.77% to $3.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
- Datasea DTSS shares declined by 8.27% to $2.33. The company's market cap stands at $56.4 million.
- Safe-T Gr SFET stock declined by 7.41% to $1.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 73.4K, accounting for 21.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.1 million.
- SilverSun Technologies SSNT stock declined by 5.56% to $4.08. At the close, SilverSun Technologies's trading volume reached 82.7K shares. This is 43.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES GFS shares declined by 3.87% to $54.26. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
