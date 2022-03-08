Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

GoHealth GOCO stock moved upwards by 11.84% to $1.27 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for GoHealth's stock is 1.7 million as of 12:40 EST. This is 50.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.7 million.

Vericity VERY shares increased by 10.92% to $5.38. Vericity's stock is trading at a volume of 573 shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 16.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.8 million.

SelectQuote SLQT shares moved upwards by 10.3% to $2.52. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 39.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $410.8 million.

Oscar Health OSCR stock rose 9.15% to $7.99. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 1.4 million, which is 67.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

Aegon AEG shares moved upwards by 7.64% to $4.29. Aegon's stock is trading at a volume of 7.6 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 163.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 billion.

Hippo Holdings HIPO shares increased by 7.48% to $1.79. As of 12:40 EST, Hippo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 68.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $993.1 million.

Losers

FG Financial Gr FGFPP stock fell 4.02% to $21.5 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1K shares, making up 72.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.

Huize Holding HUIZ stock fell 3.19% to $1.06. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 71.1K shares, making up 86.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million.

NI Holdings NODK stock decreased by 1.56% to $18.09. NI Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 29.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $390.8 million.

Aon AON stock declined by 1.5% to $284.07. Aon's stock is trading at a volume of 545.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 43.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.4 billion.

Erie Indemnity ERIE stock declined by 1.42% to $167.8. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 24.6K shares, making up 33.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion.

Root ROOT shares decreased by 1.3% to $1.52. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 43.8% of Root's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $386.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.