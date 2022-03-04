11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares increased by 6.2% to $0.42 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 16.2 million shares come close, making up 156.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $743.0 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares increased by 5.69% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock rose 4.77% to $3.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.8 million.
- Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock increased by 4.47% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
- LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) shares moved upwards by 3.84% to $0.81. The company’s market cap stands at $66.3 million.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) stock rose 3.84% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.8 million.
Losers
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares declined by 2.7% to $21.0 during Friday’s after-market session. TripAdvisor’s trading volume hit 78.5K shares by close, accounting for 3.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- Stran & Co (NASDAQ:STRN) stock declined by 2.46% to $1.59. The company’s market cap stands at $31.8 million.
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares declined by 2.26% to $2.17. The company’s market cap stands at $50.3 million.
- Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares fell 2.07% to $1.42. The company’s market cap stands at $23.1 million.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock fell 1.97% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.3 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.