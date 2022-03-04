QQQ
-4.96
347.22
-1.45%
BTC/USD
-157.46
38991.20
-0.4%
DIA
-1.82
339.95
-0.54%
SPY
-3.61
439.32
-0.83%
TLT
+ 2.38
135.48
+ 1.73%
GLD
+ 2.88
177.92
+ 1.59%

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
March 4, 2022 4:38 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) shares increased by 6.2% to $0.42 during Friday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 16.2 million shares come close, making up 156.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $743.0 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) shares increased by 5.69% to $0.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
  • CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock rose 4.77% to $3.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.8 million.
  • Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock increased by 4.47% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.9 million.
  • LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) shares moved upwards by 3.84% to $0.81. The company’s market cap stands at $66.3 million.
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) stock rose 3.84% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $226.8 million.

Losers

  • TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares declined by 2.7% to $21.0 during Friday’s after-market session. TripAdvisor’s trading volume hit 78.5K shares by close, accounting for 3.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
  • Stran & Co (NASDAQ:STRN) stock declined by 2.46% to $1.59. The company’s market cap stands at $31.8 million.
  • Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares declined by 2.26% to $2.17. The company’s market cap stands at $50.3 million.
  • Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares fell 2.07% to $1.42. The company’s market cap stands at $23.1 million.
  • Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock fell 1.97% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $282.3 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) shares rose 9.2% to $3.32 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.8 million. read more
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares rose 6.6% to $1.45 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million. read more
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

  read more
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

  read more