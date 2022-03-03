12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock moved upwards by 16.9% to $0.42 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 59.1K shares, which is 8.5 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $10.6 million.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) stock rose 11.0% to $17.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $624.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) stock moved upwards by 8.59% to $11.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $734.0 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) stock rose 7.87% to $6.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.4 million.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares rose 6.82% to $3.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares rose 5.39% to $0.36. At the close, Powerbridge Technologies’s trading volume reached 139.0K shares. This is 3.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.
Losers
- BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) stock declined by 9.0% to $6.79 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $920.4 million.
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock declined by 6.52% to $0.23. This security traded at a volume of 982.9K shares come close, making up 39.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $15.3 million.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) stock fell 5.06% to $1.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) stock declined by 3.94% to $5.86. At the close, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s trading volume reached 680.3K shares. This is 183.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $789.0 million.
- Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) shares declined by 3.31% to $4.1. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 196.9K shares, which is 8.1 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) stock fell 2.58% to $43.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.