12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) shares rose 10.9% to $5.29 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 93.1K shares, which is 2.6 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $207.7 million.
- Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) shares increased by 6.01% to $2.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
- Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares increased by 5.86% to $4.15. The company’s market cap stands at $206.3 million.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock increased by 5.7% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) stock rose 5.04% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.8 million.
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares increased by 5.03% to $0.73. The company’s market cap stands at $48.7 million.
Losers
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) stock decreased by 11.1% to $205.0 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) shares decreased by 6.37% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock fell 5.96% to $38.2. Cassava Sciences’s trading volume hit 61.6K shares by close, accounting for 2.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ:MTP) stock decreased by 5.95% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock decreased by 5.01% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
- Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) stock decreased by 4.89% to $7.4. The company’s market cap stands at $533.2 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
