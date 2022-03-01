What's Going On With AMC Shares Today?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are trading lower by 4.2% at $18.06 Tuesday afternoon. The company reports fourth-quarter earnings results during Tuesday's after-hours session.

According to analyst consensus estimates, AMC is expected to report an EPS loss of 26 cents per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

AMC did announce preliminary, unaudited fourth-quarter sales results on Feb. 1. The theatre chain reported total revenues for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2021 to be approximately $1.1716 billion compared to $162.5 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2020.

Despite COVID-19 Omicron variant concerns weighing on theater sector outlook for a large duration of the fourth-quarter, among the highlights for the fourth-quarter of 2021 was a record-breaking box office performance for Spider-Man: No Way Home. On Nov. 29, approximately 1.1 million people attended Spider-Man at a U.S. AMC theatre. This was the single highest number of people watching one movie on one day at AMC's U.S. theatres during all of calendar years 2020 and 2021.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe.

AMC has a 52-week high of $72.62 and a 52-week low of $7.50.