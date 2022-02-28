12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock rose 10.9% to $0.51 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares rose 7.26% to $1.92. The company’s market cap stands at $160.8 million.
- Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares moved upwards by 6.35% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) stock increased by 5.74% to $0.7. The company’s market cap stands at $50.6 million.
- BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares increased by 5.64% to $1.31. The company’s market cap stands at $11.1 million.
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) shares rose 5.38% to $8.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $592.4 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) stock fell 27.8% to $19.78 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 260.1K, accounting for 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock declined by 13.51% to $0.29. This security traded at a volume of 67.0K shares come close, making up 10.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) stock declined by 10.96% to $65.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.2 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) stock declined by 9.86% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $652.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock decreased by 8.96% to $90.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares declined by 8.32% to $12.9. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 180.2K shares, which is 16.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
