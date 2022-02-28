QQQ
+ 1.03
344.74
+ 0.3%
BTC/USD
+ 293.00
43453.00
+ 0.68%
DIA
-1.36
341.90
-0.4%
SPY
-1.08
438.83
-0.25%
TLT
+ 3.00
133.87
+ 2.19%
GLD
+ 1.82
174.73
+ 1.03%

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 28, 2022 4:43 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock rose 10.9% to $0.51 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares rose 7.26% to $1.92. The company’s market cap stands at $160.8 million.
  • Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares moved upwards by 6.35% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) stock increased by 5.74% to $0.7. The company’s market cap stands at $50.6 million.
  • BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares increased by 5.64% to $1.31. The company’s market cap stands at $11.1 million.
  • OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) shares rose 5.38% to $8.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $592.4 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) stock fell 27.8% to $19.78 during Monday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 260.1K, accounting for 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock declined by 13.51% to $0.29. This security traded at a volume of 67.0K shares come close, making up 10.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) stock declined by 10.96% to $65.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $439.2 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) stock declined by 9.86% to $6.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $652.3 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) stock decreased by 8.96% to $90.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) shares declined by 8.32% to $12.9. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 180.2K shares, which is 16.4 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock moved upwards by 17.2% to $0.7 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million. read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock increased by 17.2% to $0.7 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million. read more
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers read more