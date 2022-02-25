12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock moved upwards by 5.2% to $0.26 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- Safe-T Gr (NASDAQ:SFET) shares rose 3.04% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.4 million.
- BigBear.ai Holdings (NYSE:BBAI) shares increased by 2.97% to $6.24. The company’s market cap stands at $845.9 million.
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) shares increased by 1.89% to $9.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $771.3 million.
- KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) stock moved upwards by 1.75% to $19.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) stock rose 1.32% to $24.55. The company’s market cap stands at $393.9 million.
Losers
- UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares decreased by 13.3% to $0.7 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $25.3 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares decreased by 4.17% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.7 million.
- Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) shares declined by 3.06% to $12.04. The company’s market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) stock fell 2.93% to $14.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $647.1 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares decreased by 2.74% to $0.35. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 70.6K shares, which is 1.7 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.9 million.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (NASDAQ:CISO) shares declined by 2.12% to $3.71. This security traded at a volume of 1.1 million shares come close, making up 497.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $499.5 million.
