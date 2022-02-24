12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) shares rose 27.9% to $1.65 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $24.7 million.
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) stock increased by 15.06% to $1.68. The company’s market cap stands at $100.2 million.
- Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) shares increased by 12.49% to $1.35. The company’s market cap stands at $15.2 million.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) stock moved upwards by 8.47% to $6.4. The company’s market cap stands at $303.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) stock rose 7.69% to $34.0. The company’s market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) stock moved upwards by 5.83% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.9 million.
Losers
- Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) stock fell 15.7% to $0.32 during Thursday’s after-market session. Pulmatrix’s trading volume hit 423.4K shares by close, accounting for 40.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.7 million.
- Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) shares decreased by 11.67% to $1.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) stock fell 11.22% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
- OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) shares declined by 8.98% to $2.94. At the close, OPKO Health’s trading volume reached 104.9K shares. This is 1.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) stock decreased by 7.71% to $4.31. The company’s market cap stands at $110.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) stock declined by 6.43% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 million.
