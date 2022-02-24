Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session.

Gainers

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) stock moved upwards by 7.29% to $14.12 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 523.5K, which is 88.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $369.3 million.

(NASDAQ:EHTH) stock moved upwards by 7.29% to $14.12 during Thursday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 523.5K, which is 88.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $369.3 million. Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock increased by 6.34% to $1.54. As of 12:40 EST, Root’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million, which is 122.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $400.2 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:ROOT) stock increased by 6.34% to $1.54. As of 12:40 EST, Root’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.7 million, which is 122.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $400.2 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) shares increased by 5.12% to $26.26. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 145.7K shares, making up 44.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

(NASDAQ:BRP) shares increased by 5.12% to $26.26. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 145.7K shares, making up 44.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) shares increased by 4.86% to $58.28. Trading volume for Palomar Hldgs’s stock is 88.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion.

(NASDAQ:PLMR) shares increased by 4.86% to $58.28. Trading volume for Palomar Hldgs’s stock is 88.1K as of 12:40 EST. This is 47.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.4 billion. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock increased by 3.84% to $1.89. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 947.8K, which is 29.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.0 million.

(NASDAQ:GOCO) stock increased by 3.84% to $1.89. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 947.8K, which is 29.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $214.0 million. Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares rose 3.5% to $1.18. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 129.8K shares, making up 37.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million.

Losers

Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 8.13% to $5.28 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 34.3K shares, making up 26.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $30.1 million.

(NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 8.13% to $5.28 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 34.3K shares, making up 26.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $30.1 million. Aegon (NYSE:AEG) shares fell 7.27% to $4.85. Aegon’s stock is trading at a volume of 6.8 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 183.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.6 billion.

(NYSE:AEG) shares fell 7.27% to $4.85. Aegon’s stock is trading at a volume of 6.8 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 183.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.6 billion. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock decreased by 5.71% to $21.64. Lemonade’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 210.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

(NYSE:LMND) stock decreased by 5.71% to $21.64. Lemonade’s stock is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 210.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday. Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) shares fell 5.54% to $4.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 10.4K, which is 58.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million.

(NASDAQ:KINS) shares fell 5.54% to $4.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 10.4K, which is 58.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.8 million. Prudential (NYSE:PUK) stock declined by 5.51% to $29.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 283.9K, which is 56.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 billion.

(NYSE:PUK) stock declined by 5.51% to $29.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 283.9K, which is 56.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.6 billion. CNO Finl Group (NYSE:CNO) stock fell 4.83% to $23.16. Trading volume for CNO Finl Group’s stock is 301.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 33.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.