What's Going On With Moderna Shares Today?

byHenry Khederian
February 24, 2022 10:49 am
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares are trading higher by 9.7% at $149.11 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and announced a new $3 billion buyback.

Moderna reported quarterly earnings of $11.29 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $9.90. The company reported quarterly sales of $7.20 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.79 billion by 6%.

Moderna says the company increased its 2022 signed advance purchase agreements to approximately $19 billion, with additional signed options of approximately $3 billion; numerous discussions ongoing with governments for the fall of 2022 and 2023.

See Also: 'Moderna Beats On Q4 Earnings, Announces $3B Buyback; Expects ~$19B In FY22 COVID-19 Vax Sales

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. 

Moderna has a 52-week high of $497.49 and a 52-week low of $117.34.

