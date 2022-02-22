12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock moved upwards by 30.0% to $2.0 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 574.9K shares, which is 133.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) shares moved upwards by 15.07% to $1.45. The company’s market cap stands at $47.5 million.
- Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) shares increased by 11.9% to $4.7. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.2 million shares, which is 54.9 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $963.5 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) shares increased by 11.27% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
- BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) shares increased by 9.09% to $2.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.
- Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares increased by 7.55% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million.
Losers
- Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares decreased by 14.4% to $3.62 during Tuesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 5.6 million shares come close, making up 43.9% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $721.0 million.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares decreased by 12.53% to $9.78. The company’s market cap stands at $359.5 million.
- Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) shares fell 6.13% to $0.22. Trading volume for this security closed at 52.2K, accounting for 8.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) stock declined by 6.05% to $61.35. At the close, Teladoc Health’s trading volume reached 1.1 million shares. This is 25.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $9.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares declined by 4.55% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares fell 4.13% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million.
