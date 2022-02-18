QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-304.13
38915.04
-0.78%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 18, 2022 4:59 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares rose 3.5% to $9.45 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $573.3 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 3.01% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
  • Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $5.13. The company’s market cap stands at $832.0 million.
  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock rose 2.56% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.2 million.
  • AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock rose 2.5% to $1.23. The company’s market cap stands at $45.3 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares increased by 2.44% to $2.51. Trading volume for this security closed at 570.0K, accounting for 6.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $75.8 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

  • RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares decreased by 6.8% to $0.89 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 65.2K, accounting for 7.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million.
  • Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares declined by 2.87% to $6.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
  • Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares fell 2.71% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
  • Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) stock decreased by 2.25% to $12.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $883.4 million.
  • Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares declined by 2.09% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares fell 1.54% to $3.2. The company’s market cap stands at $71.6 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers

Related Articles

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

  read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

  read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock increased by 6.4% to $1.83 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $45.7 million. read more
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) stock rose 5.1% to $1.02 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 million. read more