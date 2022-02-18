12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares rose 3.5% to $9.45 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $573.3 million.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 3.01% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $5.13. The company’s market cap stands at $832.0 million.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) stock rose 2.56% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.2 million.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock rose 2.5% to $1.23. The company’s market cap stands at $45.3 million.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) shares increased by 2.44% to $2.51. Trading volume for this security closed at 570.0K, accounting for 6.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $75.8 million. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) shares decreased by 6.8% to $0.89 during Friday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 65.2K, accounting for 7.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.9 million.
- Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) shares declined by 2.87% to $6.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- Skillful Craftsman (NASDAQ:EDTK) shares fell 2.71% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
- Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) stock decreased by 2.25% to $12.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $883.4 million.
- Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares declined by 2.09% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
- Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) shares fell 1.54% to $3.2. The company’s market cap stands at $71.6 million.
