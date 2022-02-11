QQQ
-2.94
358.98
-0.83%
BTC/USD
-2003.48
41870.08
-4.57%
DIA
-2.54
352.21
-0.73%
SPY
-3.38
449.98
-0.76%
TLT
+ 0.92
134.86
+ 0.68%
GLD
+ 1.60
173.26
+ 0.92%

Why Confluent Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
February 11, 2022 9:27 am
Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares are trading lower by 9.3% at $66.38 Friday morning after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.

Confluent reported quarterly losses of 19 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 21 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $119.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $109.83 million by 8%.

"To compete in the modern world, organizations must harness the power of data that constantly flows throughout their business," said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent.

"Our accelerating growth throughout the year, highlighted by a 200% increase in full year 2021 Confluent Cloud revenue at large scale, shows that Confluent has emerged as the leader of this large and growing market as organizations build toward a central nervous system for their data."
See Also: NFL Expands Metaverse Reach Ahead Of Super Bowl Via Partnership With Roblox

Confluent has a 52-week high of $94.97 and a 52-week low of $37.71.

