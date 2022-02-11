QQQ
-2.95
358.99
-0.83%
BTC/USD
-1946.56
41927.00
-4.44%
DIA
-2.36
352.03
-0.67%
SPY
-3.25
449.85
-0.73%
TLT
+ 0.87
134.91
+ 0.64%
GLD
+ 1.59
173.27
+ 0.91%

Why Cleveland-Cliffs Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
February 11, 2022 8:52 am
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) shares are trading lower by 5.5% at $19.79 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

Cleveland-Cliffs reported quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.12. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.35 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.73 billion by 7%.

Cleveland-Cliffs also announced the company's board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program to buy back its outstanding common shares. Under the share repurchase program, Cleveland-Cliffs says the company will have ample flexibility to buy up to a maximum of $1 billion worth of shares, via acquisitions in the open market or privately negotiated transactions.

Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week high of $26.51 and a 52-week low of $12.77.

