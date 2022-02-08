12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares increased by 11.3% to $18.64 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 62.4K shares come close, making up 1.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 billion. read more