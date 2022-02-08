12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock moved upwards by 13.7% to $164.26 during Tuesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 374.1K, accounting for 15.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $22.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) stock increased by 9.87% to $42.05. Trading volume for this security closed at 137.1K, accounting for 11.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) shares increased by 7.08% to $60.02. At the close, GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s trading volume reached 137.2K shares. This is 6.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.9 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) stock increased by 5.67% to $354.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 78.0K, accounting for 17.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock increased by 5.34% to $262.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock moved upwards by 4.31% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.2 million.
Losers
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) shares fell 17.4% to $89.95 during Tuesday’s after-market session. At the close, New Relic’s trading volume reached 304.1K shares. This is 30.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares fell 4.75% to $43.8. Trading volume for this security closed at 629.3K, accounting for 18.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock decreased by 4.66% to $3.28. Phunware’s trading volume hit 509.7K shares by close, accounting for 2.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $317.6 million.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) shares decreased by 3.04% to $19.8. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 125.2K shares, which is 11.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) stock fell 2.55% to $1.15. The company’s market cap stands at $102.3 million.
- Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock fell 2.46% to $148.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 billion.
