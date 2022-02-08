Why Enphase Energy Shares Are Popping Off
Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares are trading higher by 13% at $163.21 during Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued first-quarter sales guidance above estimates.
Enphase Energy reported quarterly earnings of 73 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 58 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $412.70 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $396.48 million by 4%.
- Record revenue of $412.7 million
- GAAP gross margin of 39.6%; non-GAAP gross margin of 40.2%
- GAAP operating income of $57.7 million; non-GAAP operating income of $97.7 million
- GAAP net income of $52.6 million; non-GAAP net income of $102.8 million
- GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.37; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.73
- Cash flow from operations of $97.2 million
- Ending cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities balance of $1.0 billion after completing $300.0 million of common stock repurchases in December 2021
See Also: Amazon's Telehealth Service Launches Nationwide Amid Increasing Demand
Enphase Energy has a 52-week high of $282.46 and a 52-week low of $108.88.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.