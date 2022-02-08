Why Enphase Energy Shares Are Popping Off

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares are trading higher by 13% at $163.21 during Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and issued first-quarter sales guidance above estimates.

Enphase Energy reported quarterly earnings of 73 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 58 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $412.70 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $396.48 million by 4%.