12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

byBenzinga Insights
February 7, 2022 8:57 am
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

 

Gainers

  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) stock rose 34.9% to $33.18 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.9 billion.
  • Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) stock increased by 8.29% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $646.7 million.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares increased by 7.82% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
  • Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) shares increased by 6.2% to $4.96. The company's market cap stands at $154.6 million.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares moved upwards by 5.64% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
  • LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock rose 5.08% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.

Losers

  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) stock decreased by 4.5% to $1.93 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $494.8 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock declined by 3.74% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
  • Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) shares decreased by 3.72% to $117.68. The company's market cap stands at $319.0 billion.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares decreased by 2.3% to $2.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares declined by 2.01% to $1.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $223.4 million.
  • Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shares declined by 1.96% to $28.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.0 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

