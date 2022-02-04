12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) shares increased by 7.4% to $106.2 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX) stock increased by 4.92% to $17.99. Trading volume for this security closed at 213.0K, accounting for 14.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares increased by 4.59% to $0.28. The company’s market cap stands at $28.3 million.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) shares increased by 3.9% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $696.4 million.
- Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares rose 3.87% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) shares moved upwards by 3.14% to $0.2. The company’s market cap stands at $5.9 million.
Losers
- Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares declined by 7.9% to $3.03 during Friday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.7 million.
- Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) stock decreased by 4.97% to $0.27. At the close, Brickell Biotech’s trading volume reached 377.4K shares. This is 5.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
- NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) shares decreased by 4.88% to $4.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.9 million.
- Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock fell 3.45% to $5.05. Trading volume for this security closed at 170.2K, accounting for 8.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $343.3 million.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares declined by 2.88% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.2 million.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares decreased by 2.53% to $2.32. The company’s market cap stands at $32.6 million.
