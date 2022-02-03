12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) stock moved upwards by 14.1% to $0.91 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $60.6 million.
- Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares increased by 6.99% to $4.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.1 million.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) stock increased by 6.74% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $117.8 million.
- Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) shares rose 5.0% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.9 million.
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX) shares increased by 4.96% to $18.16. Ortho Clinical Diagnostic’s trading volume hit 207.1K shares by close, accounting for 14.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) stock rose 4.95% to $5.3. This security traded at a volume of 75.9K shares come close, making up 7.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $335.8 million.
Losers
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) shares fell 20.6% to $1.14 during Thursday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 69.6K shares come close, making up 14.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.3 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares decreased by 2.8% to $1.74. The company’s market cap stands at $107.7 million.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) stock fell 2.57% to $1.14. The company’s market cap stands at $24.9 million.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) shares declined by 2.39% to $2.05. The company’s market cap stands at $28.8 million.
- OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) stock declined by 2.19% to $0.87. The company’s market cap stands at $40.4 million.
- Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) stock decreased by 2.18% to $1.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.7 million.
