12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares rose 7.0% to $0.32 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 731.2K, accounting for 57.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.
- China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares increased by 5.95% to $5.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
- Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stock moved upwards by 4.85% to $4.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock rose 4.62% to $2.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 118.7K, accounting for 2.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.0 million.
- Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares increased by 4.56% to $2.29. The company’s market cap stands at $33.3 million.
- Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares rose 4.55% to $3.79. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 108.6K shares, which is 3.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
Losers
- Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) shares declined by 4.0% to $47.05 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares declined by 2.36% to $3.73. The company’s market cap stands at $113.8 million.
- FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) shares declined by 2.23% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock decreased by 1.47% to $6.0. The company’s market cap stands at $57.8 million.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares fell 0.91% to $1.1. The company’s market cap stands at $97.5 million.
- EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock fell 0.9% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $859.1 million.
