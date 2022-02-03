QQQ
-14.94
383.43
-4.05%
BTC/USD
+ 59.63
36955.99
+ 0.16%
DIA
-5.03
361.06
-1.41%
SPY
-10.63
467.98
-2.32%
TLT
-1.11
143.31
-0.78%
GLD
-0.29
169.13
-0.17%

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

February 3, 2022 4:57 pm
February 3, 2022 4:57 pm
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares rose 7.0% to $0.32 during Thursday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 731.2K, accounting for 57.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.
  • China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) shares increased by 5.95% to $5.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.9 million.
  • Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) stock moved upwards by 4.85% to $4.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion.
  • Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock rose 4.62% to $2.15. Trading volume for this security closed at 118.7K, accounting for 2.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.0 million.
  • Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares increased by 4.56% to $2.29. The company’s market cap stands at $33.3 million.
  • Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares rose 4.55% to $3.79. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 108.6K shares, which is 3.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $2.2 billion.

Losers

  • Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) shares declined by 4.0% to $47.05 during Thursday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares declined by 2.36% to $3.73. The company’s market cap stands at $113.8 million.
  • FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) shares declined by 2.23% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock decreased by 1.47% to $6.0. The company’s market cap stands at $57.8 million.
  • CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares fell 0.91% to $1.1. The company’s market cap stands at $97.5 million.
  • EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock fell 0.9% to $15.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $859.1 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

