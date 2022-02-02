12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares increased by 11.3% to $18.64 during Wednesday’s after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 62.4K shares come close, making up 1.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $8.7 billion.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock increased by 5.76% to $1.1. Digital Ally’s trading volume hit 68.3K shares by close, accounting for 4.7% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $57.9 million.
- 8×8 (NYSE:EGHT) stock increased by 4.15% to $15.65. At the close, 8×8’s trading volume reached 196.2K shares. This is 12.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares rose 4.06% to $2.05. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 92.4K shares, which is 111.2 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.1 million.
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares moved upwards by 3.65% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.4 million.
- MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) shares rose 2.65% to $62.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.8 billion. The company’s, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares declined by 9.5% to $63.39 during Wednesday’s after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 182.6K, accounting for 3.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $30.4 billion.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares decreased by 9.44% to $130.0. Trading volume for this security closed at 100.0K, accounting for 6.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $14.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares decreased by 8.26% to $8.0. At the close, Matterport’s trading volume reached 320.3K shares. This is 3.3% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) shares fell 6.42% to $41.0. The company’s market cap stands at $3.9 billion.
- Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) stock fell 6.25% to $9.0. The company’s market cap stands at $109.0 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares fell 5.67% to $6.33. The company’s market cap stands at $262.4 million.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.