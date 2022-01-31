12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Gainers
- Team (NYSE:TISI) shares moved upwards by 5.7% to $0.73 during Monday’s after-market session. Team’s trading volume hit 1.2 million shares by close, accounting for 176.4% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
- EZGO Technologies (NASDAQ:EZGO) stock increased by 3.53% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) stock moved upwards by 3.11% to $0.25. The company’s market cap stands at $34.2 million.
- Graco (NYSE:GGG) stock rose 2.02% to $74.0. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 351.8K shares, which is 57.3 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) shares rose 1.85% to $29.08. The company’s market cap stands at $545.2 million.
- ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) shares increased by 1.65% to $1.23. The company’s market cap stands at $35.3 million.
Losers
- Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) stock decreased by 9.3% to $100.0 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. The company’s, Q1 earnings came out today.
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) stock declined by 4.77% to $0.82. The company’s market cap stands at $318.7 million.
- FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) stock declined by 4.53% to $4.64. FGI Industries’s trading volume hit 118.3K shares by close, accounting for 6.1% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $44.0 million.
- Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock declined by 4.22% to $2.27. Trading volume for this security closed at 2.7 million, accounting for 57.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.2 million.
- Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) stock decreased by 3.1% to $4.7. The company’s market cap stands at $75.9 million.
- Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares decreased by 2.54% to $20.34. Vertiv Holdings’s trading volume hit 153.9K shares by close, accounting for 5.6% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $7.6 billion.
