11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

January 27, 2022 4:35 pm
Gainers

  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock increased by 3.0% to $0.58 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $83.7 million.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock rose 2.88% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.3 million.
  • Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares moved upwards by 2.45% to $5.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 billion.
  • Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares moved upwards by 1.9% to $0.67. Greenlane Hldgs’s trading volume hit 51.7K shares by close, accounting for 3.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $53.8 million.
  • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) shares moved upwards by 1.87% to $2.44. Trading volume for this security closed at 1.0 million, accounting for 7.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares rose 1.86% to $0.74. The company’s market cap stands at $24.8 million.

Losers

  • BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) shares fell 5.7% to $2.65 during Thursday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $17.0 million.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares fell 4.74% to $0.95. The company’s market cap stands at $377.5 million.
  • Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares decreased by 4.49% to $5.54. The company’s market cap stands at $42.2 million.
  • LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) stock declined by 1.94% to $7.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.0 million.
  • Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) shares fell 1.32% to $18.73. This security traded at a volume of 263.8K shares come close, making up 3.2% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 billion.
